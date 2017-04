Man Dies in Glider Crash in Northumberland

A 62-year-old man has died after a glider crashed in a field shortly after taking off.

Emergency services treated the man for serious injuries, but he died at the scene at Currock Hill Greenside near Hexham, Northumberland, on Saturday.

Next of kin have been told, police said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and an investigation is being carried out.