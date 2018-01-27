Chester-Le-Street Murder Investigation

A man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old who was allegedly attacked in Chester-Le-Street, County Durham.

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-Le-Street, has been charged with murdering Michael Price and has been remanded in police custody.



He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, and will appear Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.



Michael suffered critical head injuries in an alleged attacked in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 13.



The 36-year-old was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Two women aged 35 and 36 who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident have been rearrested on suspicion of murder.



They have both been released under investigation