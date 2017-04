Man Charged With Murder Over Catterick Garrison Death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Catterick Garrison.

The victim can now be identified as 34 year old Craig Guy, who was a resident at The Beacon, a supported housing scheme.

Craig was found at the property with fatal injuries at 11.30pm on Thursday 13th April 2017.

The 51 year old man will appear at Court on Monday morning.