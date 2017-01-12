Calls For New Law After Sunderland Cancer Death

12 January 2017, 06:00

Amber Cliff

The brother of a Sunderland woman, who died from cervical cancer at the weekend, is campaigning to bring in a new law that would allow women under 25 to be smeared.

Amber Cliff lost her battle on Sunday, aged 25, but first went to her GP about potential symptoms as a teenager.

Despite fearing she had the disease, the then 18-year-old was told there was nothing major to worry about.

However, three years later she went for a private smear test, which detected tumours.

Doctors believe they'd been growing for up to four years.

Her brother, Josh, now wants to introduce Amber's Law, which would give younger women the option to have a smear test, if they have worries or symptoms.

He told Capital:
"The problem is your battling against time with cancer."

"25 for a mandatory smear is fair enough, but to be told you can't have a smear, even though you may have symptoms, until you're 25 is ridiculous."

"Amber was 25 when she died."

"If she'd got that at 18 or 19, they'd have caught that tumour early and there would have been a very high chance they'd have got rid of it." 

Josh admits he knows giving all teenagers smear tests does bring complications, but says having that option will save lives. 

"If Amber had been given that option we may be sitting in a different situation." 

Tens of thousands of people have also signed a petition set up by Josh, backing Amber's Law.

Trending On Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian & James Corden

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Just Shaded The Hell Outta Rob & Chyna On James Corden's Late Late Show
Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Brandon Block

WHAT?! First Ray J... Now Brandon Block's Left #CBB Following Rumours Of Health Warning!

The Weeknd Selena Gomez

BREAKING: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have Been Spotted Kissing & It's Cute AF

Kylie Jenner Nipple Knee

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Has A Nipple On Her Knee In New Instagram Picture

Zac Efron, muscles, body, sexy, Baywatch

8 Things We Learnt From The New Baywatch Trailer... Mainly That Zac's Abs Are Other-Worldly
Postman Pat

This Postman Pat Theory Is Darker Than Any Episode Of American Horror Story & WHAT?!