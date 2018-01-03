Boy Shot With Air Rifle At Middlesbrough Bus Stop

A 13-year-old boy now requires surgery, after he was shot with an air gun as he waited to catch a bus in Middlesbrough

The attack happened around 7:45pm on New Year's Day, as he stood at the bus stop on Fulbeck Road, opposite Grasby Close.

Cleveland Police say the teenager will now have to undergo surgery in order to have the pellet from the weapon removed from his arm.

So far, police have provided no information as to who may have carried out the attack.

Anyone who thinks they know who was responsible is asked to contact PC Matt Simpson on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.