Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

25 January 2018, 15:14

Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Well, if this doesn't give us an excuse to just graze on Eggo, nothing will.

There's been a Demogorgon-shaped hole in our hearts ever since we binge-watched all of the second season since it was released on Netflix in October, 2017.

Luckily for us, we're slowly getting details on what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana, for Stranger Things' third series.

WARNING: You may encounter spoilers. But luckily, you won't come across any Mind Flayers.

When will 'Stranger Things', Season 3 air?

While the third season has been given the green light, no official release date has been given yet, but it is rumoured to be on your screens by late-2018, or early-2019.

Halloween played a key-role in the previous season of 'Stranger Things', and if they follow suit, expect to see an October release.

Which cast members are returning for 'Stranger Things', Season 3?

Again, this is all pretty fresh, so no cast members have officially been announced, but you can bet your Eggos that the old cast will return, including:

  • Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven 
  • Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson
  • Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair
  • Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler
  • Noah Schnapp - Will Byers
  • David Harbour - Chief Hopper 
  • Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers
  • Natalie Dyer - Nancy Wheeler
  • Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers
  • Sadie Sink - Max
What will happen in 'Stranger Things', Season 3?

Shawn Levy, the producer behind the Netflix series, recently spoke to Glamour, and dished some details on the much-hyped third season.

We all know Will's had some rough time - from being tortured by a smoky monster to throwing up weird slug fellas in the sink, he hasn't had it easy. But apparently the writers are "giving him [Will] a break". This doesn't mean that Noah's character will get off easy - he'll be forced to deal "with forces of evil that are new".

The Duffer Brothers also want to further the bromance of the decade, by seeing Dustin and Steve become closer, and have an almost brotherly-like relationship. We can't wait to see them beat up demon-dogs together. N'AWH!

To get you ready for Season 3, challenge yourself against Caleb and Noah in our quiz of everything 'Stranger Things'...

