Love Island Winners: Where Are The Show's Champions Now?

23 March 2018, 16:30

Love Island Winners

Since 2015 we've been obsessed with Love Island and we often find ourselves wonder what happened to all those winning couples? Well here's exactly what they're up to now!

We spend our entire summer watching the Love Island cast coupling up get seriously engrossed in their daily lives for weeks and weeks, but what are they up to years down the line?

Here's what all the Love Island winner are doing now...

> The Throwback Love Island 2017 Contestant Photos They Really Wish They’d Deleted

Jessica Hayes & Max Morley: 2015 Winners

After the show finished, Jess and Max didn't last long as a couple, with Jess telling a tabloid, "You think you fancy someone, but with Max, looking at it now, it makes me cringe. I would never, ever go near him again," shortly after the split.

Jess has remained in the spotlight, becoming embroiled in a media storm after she flashed paparazzi alongside fellow Love Island star Katie Salmon whilst at Cheltenham Race Course. The pair both received lifetime bans from the racecourse.

 

A post shared by Max Morley (@maxmorley77) onSep 3, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Jess has also spoken out about her dramatically different look after having a number of surgical enhancements since the show finished. Speaking to OK!, Jess revealed, "I do look back at myself in pictures and think that’s not me!"

"I wouldn’t say I’ve overdone it on the work but I do regret some of it. It’s a shame because you know what, before I went on the show I didn’t have a scrap of work done, nothing, and I was quite happy, like the girl next door."

 

A post shared by Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayesx_) onMar 18, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

"But we all do it. It’s the little things like, ‘Oh I don’t like my nose or I don’t like the shape of my face'. It gets to the point where you’re picking every little thing about yourself. It’s like a game."

On the other hand, Max became a model after the show, giving up a career as a Cricketer. He also went on to date Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby as well as fellow islanders Zara Holland and Naomi Ball.

In 2017, Max took part in 'Ex On The Beach' alongside Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna, geting to the final of the show.

Jess Hayes: Instagram - Twitter
Max Morley: Instagram - Twitter

Cara de la Hoyde & Nathan Massey: 2016 Winners

Whilst the first series of Love Island had done fairly well, the second really got us hooked and we were so chuffed when Cara and Nathan were crowned the winners.

The couple remained together outside of the show and even moved in with each other, whilst also making regular appearances on TOWIE, but they split less than a year later and we were super heartbroken.

That heartbreak turned to shock when they revealed that Cara was pregnant a month later then a short while after in 2017 the pair got back together and welcomed their son Freddie-George to the world.

Since having their baby, the pair have kept relatively out of the spotlight, but they're certainly one of the best Love Island romances ever.

Cara de la Hoyde: Twitter - Instagram
Nathan Massey: Twitter - Instagram

Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay: 2017 Winners

Still fresh in our Love Island minds, 2017 winners Kem & Amber appeared to be the perfect couple and the entire nation was cheering when they were officially crowned winners of the show.

Whilst Kem and his partner in crime Chris Hughes were the ultimate couple in the villa, Amber and her man appeared fully loved up when they returned to the UK.

 

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) onAug 1, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

They were planning on starting a family and Amber had grown really close with Kem's mum before the couple announced that they'd split in early 2018.

The couple released an official statement that read, "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends" and our belief in true love died with their relationship.

Since then Kem went on to appear on Dancing On Ice, just missing out on a place in the final, whilst he also released a single alongside Chris called 'Little Bit Leave It', which swept the nation shortly after Love Island finished.

Amber has teamed up with various companies on clothing lines and appeared on a number of TV shows including Celebrity Ghost Hunting as well as presenting gig with Kem on Good Morning Britain.

Amber Davies: Twitter - Instagram
Kem Cetinay: Twitter - Instagram

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Love Island News & Gossip!

Whilst you're here, check out what Amber & Olivia had to say when they joined us in the studio...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  9. 9
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  12. 12
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  17. 17
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  19. 19
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  22. 22
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  25. 25
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  26. 26
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  27. 27
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  28. 28
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  30. 30
    YES (feat. 2 Chainz)
    Louisa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  32. 32
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  33. 33
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  35. 35
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  39. 39
    Mind On It artwork
    Mind On It
    Yungen feat. Jess Glynne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site