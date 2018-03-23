Love Island Winners: Where Are The Show's Champions Now?

Since 2015 we've been obsessed with Love Island and we often find ourselves wonder what happened to all those winning couples? Well here's exactly what they're up to now!

We spend our entire summer watching the Love Island cast coupling up get seriously engrossed in their daily lives for weeks and weeks, but what are they up to years down the line?

Here's what all the Love Island winner are doing now...

> The Throwback Love Island 2017 Contestant Photos They Really Wish They’d Deleted

Jessica Hayes & Max Morley: 2015 Winners

After the show finished, Jess and Max didn't last long as a couple, with Jess telling a tabloid, "You think you fancy someone, but with Max, looking at it now, it makes me cringe. I would never, ever go near him again," shortly after the split.

Jess has remained in the spotlight, becoming embroiled in a media storm after she flashed paparazzi alongside fellow Love Island star Katie Salmon whilst at Cheltenham Race Course. The pair both received lifetime bans from the racecourse.

A post shared by Max Morley (@maxmorley77) onSep 3, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Jess has also spoken out about her dramatically different look after having a number of surgical enhancements since the show finished. Speaking to OK!, Jess revealed, "I do look back at myself in pictures and think that’s not me!"

"I wouldn’t say I’ve overdone it on the work but I do regret some of it. It’s a shame because you know what, before I went on the show I didn’t have a scrap of work done, nothing, and I was quite happy, like the girl next door."

A post shared by Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayesx_) onMar 18, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

"But we all do it. It’s the little things like, ‘Oh I don’t like my nose or I don’t like the shape of my face'. It gets to the point where you’re picking every little thing about yourself. It’s like a game."

On the other hand, Max became a model after the show, giving up a career as a Cricketer. He also went on to date Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby as well as fellow islanders Zara Holland and Naomi Ball.

In 2017, Max took part in 'Ex On The Beach' alongside Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna, geting to the final of the show.

Jess Hayes: Instagram - Twitter

Max Morley: Instagram - Twitter

Cara de la Hoyde & Nathan Massey: 2016 Winners

Whilst the first series of Love Island had done fairly well, the second really got us hooked and we were so chuffed when Cara and Nathan were crowned the winners.

The couple remained together outside of the show and even moved in with each other, whilst also making regular appearances on TOWIE, but they split less than a year later and we were super heartbroken.

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) onJan 28, 2018 at 6:42am PST

That heartbreak turned to shock when they revealed that Cara was pregnant a month later then a short while after in 2017 the pair got back together and welcomed their son Freddie-George to the world.

Since having their baby, the pair have kept relatively out of the spotlight, but they're certainly one of the best Love Island romances ever.

Cara de la Hoyde: Twitter - Instagram

Nathan Massey: Twitter - Instagram

Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay: 2017 Winners

Still fresh in our Love Island minds, 2017 winners Kem & Amber appeared to be the perfect couple and the entire nation was cheering when they were officially crowned winners of the show.

Whilst Kem and his partner in crime Chris Hughes were the ultimate couple in the villa, Amber and her man appeared fully loved up when they returned to the UK.

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) onAug 1, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

They were planning on starting a family and Amber had grown really close with Kem's mum before the couple announced that they'd split in early 2018.

The couple released an official statement that read, "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends" and our belief in true love died with their relationship.

Since then Kem went on to appear on Dancing On Ice, just missing out on a place in the final, whilst he also released a single alongside Chris called 'Little Bit Leave It', which swept the nation shortly after Love Island finished.

Amber has teamed up with various companies on clothing lines and appeared on a number of TV shows including Celebrity Ghost Hunting as well as presenting gig with Kem on Good Morning Britain.

Amber Davies: Twitter - Instagram

Kem Cetinay: Twitter - Instagram

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Love Island News & Gossip!

Whilst you're here, check out what Amber & Olivia had to say when they joined us in the studio...