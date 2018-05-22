Love Island Bosses Contradict Caroline Flack's Latest Statement On Sex Scenes

DW guys, it turns out the Love Island producers will be showing the couples getting down and dirty after all. We can hear your sighs of relief, ya filthy bunch.

It's nearly that time of year again, where the nation stops what its doing and enjoys the fruits this time of year brings.

We are of course talking about Love Island, which is about to return for its fourth series - who needs the fresh outdoors anyway, and there is more speculation than ever surrounding who is going in, what changes will be made from last year and the all important question - are they gonna show the GOOD STUFF?

Despite Caroline Flack hinting to the tabloids that there will be a larger emphasis on the romance between couples, with viewers being shown nothing more than "some duvet and toe action", adding "if you want humping there are channels for that.”

Well Caz, if the past series' are anything to go by, we know exactly what channel to tune into, and hint - you're the presenter on it.

A 'TV insider' has since revealed that "nothing is going to change this series; if contestants get frisky underneath the sheets then bosses will still show that in true Love Island style, with the use of music, dialogue and commentary from the brilliant Iain Sterling.”

NGL, we can't wait.

