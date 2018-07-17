WATCH: Samira Mighty Slams Georgia As Love Island's Most Annoying Islander

17 July 2018, 14:47

Samira Mighty didn't take too well to Georgia in Love Island, and she took it upon herself to spill all the deets to Roman Kemp...

Samira Mighty left the Love Island Villa, after her man, Frankie was evicted from the ITV2 reality series. And just after she hopped off the plane, she came to visit Roman Kemp...

And to throw some serious shade to Georgia.

> Stormzy Slams Love Island Haters & Reveals His Favourite Contestant

Samira Mighty on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

She may be "loyal", but Samira also thinks she's pretty damn annoying, after Ro quizzed the Islander on which contestant frustrated her the most.

The singer-dancer said that Georgia was the most annoying, as she didn't believe her "loyalty", saying that if she really did like Sam Bird, she'd have stuck with him and risk being evicted from the Villa.

> We've Got Loads Of Love Island News And Gossip Over On Our App Now!

We'll just sit here and wait for the reunion show, okay?!

Latest Love Island News

Stormzy Hits Out At Love Island Haters

Stormzy Slams Love Island Haters & Reveals His Favourite Contestant
Kendall Rae Knight Twitter Hacked

Love Island's Kendall's Twitter Was Hacked, And Is Being Forced To Message The Hacker For It Back
Chris and Kem Watch Their Best Bits

WATCH: Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments
Love Island Josh Mair

Love Island Josh Mair: Age, Job And Instagram Account Revealed As He Mixes Up ITV2 Villa
Love Island's Samira & Frankie

Love Island's Samira & Frankie Hint They've Moved In Together With Instagram Tease

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things' Starcourt Mall

Stranger Things Season 3: The Secret, Dark, Real Life History Of Starcourt Mall
Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
'Love Island' - Laura

Laura Crane Love Island 2018: Details Including Her Job, Age And Instagram Revealed
RAYE Rejected Eyal Booker Asset

WATCH: RAYE Let Slip That She Once Rejected Eyal From Love Island...
Adam Collard Lie Detector Zara McDermott

WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...