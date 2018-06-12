Niall Aslam Has Left The Love Island Villa

12 June 2018, 15:58

niall

Love Islander Niall Aslam has quit the ITV2 villa after one week due to 'personal reasons'.

ITV made a shock announcement this afternoon about Love Island Niall Aslam quitting. 

The 23-year-old's last scenes will be aired in tonight's show and Doctor Alex will be the one to inform the rest of the contestants including his partner, Georgia Steel.

"For personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the Villa,” he says. 

Georgia, who was coupled up with him, adds: "Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn’t just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy."

Niall was originally coupled up with Kendall before newcomer Adam chose to steal her. 

He shared a kiss with Georgia on their first date and things seemed to be working out well between them both. 

However, their summer romance has now been cut short. 

