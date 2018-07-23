Love Island’s Jack Fails Dani’s Lie Detector Questions Sparking Split Fears

It's time for the dreaded lie detector test on tonight's Love Island episode, and some of the strongest couples in the villa crumble under the pressure of the challenge, from Jack and Dani, to Josh and Kaz...

It's the episode we've all been waiting for on Love Island, where the boys sit down with sweaty palms and get hooked up to a lie detector, with questions put to them by the girl they're coupled up with.

It's a challenge that promises to bring the drama, and we've seen this clip of Josh, Wes and Dr. Alex squirming and failing their questions- but we now know that Dani puts some pretty brutal questions to Jack, and is absolutely fuming when he fails at least one of them!

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Just Got Engaged INSIDE The Villa

Amongst the questions Dani puts to Jack are things like:

"Do you wish Dani was sexier?"

"Did you couple up with Dani because you knew who her dad was?"

"Do you feel like you settled too quickly with Dani?"

We're seriously scared for Jack, because failing any ONE of the questions means Dani's going to be absolutely raging, let alone Danny Dyer himself!

After the challenge is over (and people run weeping into the garden) Jack and Dani chat, with her telling him in no uncertain terms:

“Any girl in the world if they’ve got that question and their boyfriend got it wrong they would be upset.”

Ouch.

We'll leave this reminder of simpler times for everyone here...

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island Drama