Laura Crane Love Island 2018: Details Including Her Job, Age And Instagram Revealed

Laura Crane's just one of the newbies to hit the Love Island Villa, but who is the 23-year old surfer from Devon? We did some snooping and found out all we could.

Love Island is set to kick off all over again now that four gorgeous newbies have entered the Villa, just days before the final.

One Islander that's set to catch the wandering eyes of a few of the lads is Laura Crane. We thought it was only fair to check out the sorta girl she is; from her age to her job. We've got all the information you need to see if she's your type on paper.

How old is Laura Crane?

Laura is 23-years-old.

Where is Laura Crane from?

She is from Devon.

What is Laura Crane's job?

Laura is a professional surfer.

Who are Laura Crane's ex-boyfriends?

Laura has had only two exes, which she claims were both "good guys" and she is still friendly with now. She's currently looking for someone to "join [her] on [her] adventures".

What is Laura Crane's claim to fame?

She has represented Great Britain in surfing since she was 16-years-old. Two years ago, Laura also did the qualifying series for the World Tour.

What is Laura Crane's Instagram handle?

You can follow Laura Crane on Instagram; her handle is '@lauraloucrane'.