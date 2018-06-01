Love Island Voiceover, Iain Stirling, Is 'Scared For His Life' About Dani Dyer Entering The Villa

1 June 2018, 11:47

Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling is scared to narrate anything about this year's contestant Dani Dyer for fear of facing the wrath of actual Danny Dyer.

Love Island voiceover guy and all round funny man Iain Stirling has spoken out about how terrified he is to make jokes about Dani Dyer- daughter of notorious 'ard nut Danny Dyer in a hilarious interview with This Morning.

Love Island Dani Dyer: 2018 contestant’s age, famous EastEnders dad and movie acting career

 He also does a mean impression of the geezer, which someone might want to warn him might not be the best idea and talks through the process of how his famously savage narration comes around.

