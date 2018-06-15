WATCH: Iain Stirling Rinses Love Island's Alex's Sex Appeal

Being the voice of 'Love Island', Iain Stirling has watched every second of it. And now he's turning on poor ol' Alex...

We've watched it. Caroline's watched it. Heck, we know an 89-year-old who watches every second of it. (Even it's spin-off show, 'Aftersun'.)

So shout-out to Iain Stirling who's watched all of 'Love Island', and FaceTime'd Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to chat about the current series.

The narrator of the ITV2 reality show spoke about who he could see winning the show, including Jack and Dani, but was sceptical about Dr. Alex's chances. But why? He's a lovely, handsome guy, after all...

"He's got the sexual charm of a plimsoll," commented Iain. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. Surely someone out there has to fancy plimsolls, right?

