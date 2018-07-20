Love Island's Georgia Steel Admits Huge Villa Mistake But Still Has "No Regrets"

Love Island 2018 star Georgia Steel states "I don't have any regrets" after admitting big mistake from the show.

It's been one of the biggest talking points from Love Island 2018 and have fans going wild on social media, but Georgia has finally opened up about THAT kiss with Jack during her time on the show.

After her date with Jack, Georgia told fellow islanders, including Jack's girlfriend Dani, that he had gone in for the kiss, whilst Jack claimed it was actually Georgia who initiated it.

Having left the villa in a surprise exit alongside fellow contrstant Sam after a recoupling gone wrong, Georgia has now spoken out about that iconic moment and revealed that she sees things differently having watched the clip back.

In her post show interview, Georgia said, "Now I have watched it, my opinion has slightly changed… I remembered it in a different way to what happened! That’s not how I thought it went!"

She went on to add, "After seeing the clip, I am a bit embarrassed for saying I didn’t kiss Jack when I went back to the villa. I am still glad I picked him to go on a date in the first place because I had to pick the people that made me laugh the most which was Jack and Sam."

"Sam was more nervous on the date because he really cared whereas I don’t think Jack was that nervous. I don’t have any regrets"

Stating how open and honest she is, Georgia added, "I always do what I want to do, that’s me. I’m very genuine and I’m very real. I say it how it is. It gets me into bother sometimes but that’s the way I am."

"Love Island is a TV show at the end of the day but it is real people, real life, real emotions and if anyone is going to be real on there, it’s going to be me."

Having provided us with plenty of loyal moments, we're genuinely gutted that she's now out of the villa - but we've got a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of Georgia!

