Love Island Stars Stunned As Two Contestants Quit After Recoupling Goes Wrong

19 July 2018, 11:03

Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa and quit the show after the latest recoupling didn't go the way they planned.

Having watched Georgia Steel and Sam Bird choose to split in ortder to remain in the villa just days ago, the pair have now reportedly decided to quit Love Island after the latest recoupling wnet horribly wrong for them.

A teassr for the upcoming episode of Love Island shows the recoupling in action, but in a strange turn of events Georgia can be seen sat with Sam and the boys. That has prompted many people to believe that Sam and Georgia are indeed the two islanders who have quit.

> Love Island Fans Spot 'Random Man' Swimming In The Villa Pool

Speaking to one tabloid a source appeared to confirm the news, stating, "No one expected these two to leave and it is a massive shock."

Love Island's Georgia and Sam
Pic: Instagram

The source added, "Their fellow islanders were stunned when they spoke about their reasons for quitting. It's going to have a big effect on the show, it's a huge bombshell, and they are going to be massively missed by their co-stars.'

Another source told The Mirror, "None of their fellow Islanders could persuade them to stay."

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their feelings on Georgia and Sam's rumoured exit...

