Love Island's Gabby Allen Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Revealing Tragic Family News

29 December 2017, 11:58

Gabby Allen grandma death

We're sending Gabby and her family all our love.

Love Island star Gabby Allen took to her Instagram on Thursday to share the tragic news with her fans about her grandmother’s passing, which came just five years after her dad died from cancer around the festive period.

Posting the sad news on her Insta story, she wrote: "Sadly this time of year for my family doesn't bring much luck.

"I will be taking today away from social media as my Nana passed away this morning. Thanks for your understanding."

Gabby Allen grandma died

This posts comes just days after the 25-year-old shared a series of positive posts over Christmas calling this year’s “THE BEST Christmas in a long time” thanks to her family and Marcel Somerville who she found love with on Love Island.

She also took time out over Christmas to pay tribute to her dad, sharing a picture with her mum and brother and captioning the pic: “Merry Christmas from The Allens just missing one special man but we know he’s watching down from heaven and here in mega spirits  Love and miss you dad!”

Since opening up to her fans about the news, people have flocked to Gabby’s page to send their condolences and well wishes.

We’re sending all our love to Gabby and her family.

