Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Confirm Their Split...

14 February 2018, 08:02

Olivia Attwood Chris Hughes NTAs

There's going to have to be a re-coupling very soon.

There's been speculation that Olivia and Chris have had some rough patches in their post-'Love Island' relationship, but it has since been confirmed that the pair have split up.

The couple, that came into the limelight on ITV2's reality show, are said to have had month's of arguments, and after posting several cryptic messages on social media, they've broken up.

> Here’s How To Get Onto Love Island 2018 According To 2017 Contestant, Montana

A close friend of Chris' told journalists that the 'Little Bit Leave It' rapper called things off with Olivia over the weekend.

Chris' mate claimed that Olivia was "still up to no good" and alluded that she was still seeing her ex-partner, and said that despite the break-up, Chris still "adores her".

Olivia argued that the allegations of her being with her ex were all false, and a source close to Olivia stated that the fault of the split lied on him, after he was "messaging Katie Price" and was "verbally abusive".

> If You Want All The Low-Down On 'Love Island' Couples, Head On Over To Our App!

We need Caroline Flack to get a re-coupling going.

So who would Olivia and Amber couple-up with after their splits? Let's find out...

