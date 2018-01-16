Watch The FULL, Incredible Voldemort Fan-Film Now... For Free!

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir - An unofficial fanfilm (HD + Subtitles) 52:41

Legit, this needs to be a part of the official canon.

It's been nearly 14 months since 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' was released in cinemas. We last saw Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in July 2011. (Unless you count the tonnes of times the show repeats on television, around Christmas. You can't not watch that, even if you don't want to!)

Just let all of that sink in.

Luckily, some true Potterheads came together and created a masterpiece that will fill that small lighting bolt-shaped-hole in your heart; they have finally released their fan film detailing the beginning of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named's rise to power; 'Voldemort: Origins of the Heir'.

After being teased in July, last year, director and screenwriter, Gianmaria Pezzato, finally released the full 53-minute-long feature, which sees familiar faces, including Tom Riddle and Voldemort, as well as new characters to fans of the films.

Warner Bros. haven't snapped it up yet, but if they don't, we will.

