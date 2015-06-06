LunchMoney Lewis Raps To His Shoes While Playing 'Bills' At The Summertime Ball 2015

6 June 2015, 16:46

LunchMoney Lewis Live Summertime Ball 2015

The US rap star brings his HUGE chart hit to the #CapitalSTB for the biggest party of the summer.

LunchMoney Lewis made his first ever appearance at our Summertime Ball 2015 With Vodafone today (6th June) by giving the fans exactly what they wanted - his chart-smashing single live at Wembley Stadium.

WATCH all the live performances from our Summertime Ball 2015, with Vodafone!

The rapper gave an energetic performance of his breakthrough hit 'Bills' for the Summertime Ball-ers out there this weekend, after pretty much #owning the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart with his single for the past few months.

LunchMoney opted for some *ahem* unusual stage attire for his STB debut, coming out in a purple dressing gown, and even performing to his trainers at one point during the set!

At one point he even whipped off one of his shoes on the platform right in the middle of Wembley Stadium and performed the middle eight section of his hit directly to the sneaker! LunchMoney... you're one SERIOUS character!

LunchMoney Lewis Setlist - Summertime Ball 2015

'Bills'

Earlier in the day we chatted backstage to LunchMoney Lewis and THIS is what he had to say about future collaborations... and One Direction!

 

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez Make Up Fail Met Gala

Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design