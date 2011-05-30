Sean Kingston 'stable' after crash
Hip-hop singer Sean Kingston has been stabilized and moved to the intensive care unit at a hospital according to his publicist.
The 21-year-old who had a massive hit with 'Beautiful Girls' was rushed to hospital after crashing his watercraft into a Miami Beach bridge.
Since the news broke, stars have been sending their prayers via Twitter,
Alexandra Burke
Sean Kingston - I hope you're ok. Praying for u x
Rihanna
Sean we praying for u baby
Toni Braxton
Keeping Sean Kingston in my thoughts and prayers. Speedy recovery. xoxoxo
Justin Bieber
got my friend @seankingston in my prayers tonight. a true friend and big bro. please keep him in your prayers tonight as well.