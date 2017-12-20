WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Loses ALL Chill When We Try To Explain Traditional Christmas Desserts To Her

If you do happen to invite Hailee over for Christmas dinner, it may take more explaining than it would eating.

Is there anything Hailee Steinfeld can't do? She was nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 14. She's dropped huge songs with the likes of Grey, Zedd and Alessia Cara. And - no biggie - she's a major part of the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

But... Don't ask her to explain what you're having for dessert for Christmas.

Roman Kemp got the Capital Christmas Choir to ask the singer-actor what the best bit about Christmas dinner was - turkey or pudding?

Needless to say, Hailee opted for the turkey, as she wasn't quite sure what festive puddings actually were. Enter Ro explaining a trifle throughout the entire interview.

If Hailee stops by yours on Christmas Day, maybe just offer her a yoghurt after the main?

Still, it wasn't as awkward as the time Sonny Jay asked The Rock and Kevin Hart if they farted...