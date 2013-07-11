Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash & John Martin - 'Reload' (Official Video)

11 July 2013, 11:44

Check out the sci-fi and romantic themed promo to the Swedish House Mafia man's latest track.

Sebastian Ingrosso has released the new music video for his song, 'Reload' alongside Tommy Trash and John Martin.

The song from the Swedish House Mafia star was written and produced with help of the Australian Tommy Trash and features vocals from John Martin - who previously teamed up for 'Don't You Worry Child'.

The video begins with two people on a frozen world who are attacked by a giant monster and then takes the protagonist on a journey through volcanoes, strange cities and glowing cubes - mixing themes of scifi, romance and fantasy.

Check below to see the full video from 'Reload':

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Sebastian Ingrosso - Reload on MUZU.TV.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Hailey Baldwin Shawn Mendes Met Gala Asset

Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design