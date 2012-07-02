The Stone Roses Perform For 220,000 Fans At Manchester Heaton Park Reunion Shows

2 July 2012, 15:22

The 'Fools Gold' stars headlined three nights to mark their return following a 16-year split.

The Stone Roses performed their final show at Manchester's Heaton Park last night (1st July) as part of their three night residency reunion gigs in their hometown.

The band announced their comeback earlier this year following a 16-year break-up and thrilled 220,000 fans during the series of gigs.

Front man Ian Brown told the 70,000 strong crowd on the opening night: "Here we are, here it is, here we go," before tearing into some of their biggest hits including 'Waterfall' and 'I Am The Resurrection'.

After guitarist John Squire quit the group in 1996 and a much publicised appearance at Reading Festival that year, the band decided to disband.

Fans were shocked when the group decided to bury the hatchet and reunite for the shows as well as a series of high-profile festival appearances this summer.

You can view a picture of The Stone Roses live in Heaton Park below: (Picture: PA)

Last night's show also marked the return of Lilly Allen who performed live for the first time since 2010 when she jumped on stage with support act Professor Green.

The Stone Roses will perform next at Phoneix Park in Dublin on 5th July.

