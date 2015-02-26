WATCH: Ben Haenow Reveals That He Has Lucky Pants – And Doesn’t Wash Them!

26 February 2015, 15:28

Well, he’s got to keep the luck in there somehow! Wonder if he was wearing them at the #BRITs2015?

He’s been pretty lucky in the past twelve months – well, winning the X Factor is no mean feat – so Ben Haenow is definitely the right person to ask about lucky charms.

It turns out that he does have a good luck ritual – that involves his lucky pants! But you’ve got to keep the luck in them somehow…

Ben revealed the secret to making sure they don’t lose their charm, “Don’t wash them, don’t iron them. The luckier the better!”

Probably a bit stinky in the long run, Haenow! 

