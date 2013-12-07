Little Nikki - 'Little Nikki Says' (Live Performance, Jingle Bell Ball 2013)

7 December 2013, 21:08

Little Nicki Jingle Bell Ball 2013: Live

One of the UK's freshest new talents makes her Jingle Bell Ball debut during our 2013 pre-show.

Fresh new talent Little Nikki performed her summer smash hit 'Little Nikki Says' live at the Jingle Bell Ball 2013. 

 

The track became an instant hit, going straight into the Vodafone Big Top 40 when released earlier this year. The singer also performed track 'Yo Yo' at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

You can also see all the action from the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2013, with Coca-Cola, on Capital TV (Sky 388 / Freesat 517).

 

