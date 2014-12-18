Instaoke: Ben Haenow Sings Cheryl, Leona Lewis and James Arthur Tracks...

18 December 2014, 23:00

He's your X Factor champion, so we all KNOW Ben Haenow can hold a tune. But just how well will he fare taking on Capital's Instaoke...

Fresh from winning the X-Factor, and with his debut single 'Something I Need' climbing the charts, Ben Haenow pays Capital a visit for the first time, and we couldn't NOT get him doing Instaoke!

Take some massive karaoke tunes, cut them down to fifteen seconds, grab the lyrics and you've got a game of #instaoke!

Ready to take his first stab at Instaoke, we give Ben an X-Factor themed 'round featuring songs from Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Leona Lewis and James Arthur...

Catch Max on Capital Mon-Thurs from 10pm, and Sundays from 7pm.

 

