Wilkinson – 'Afterglow' (Official Video)

Check out the latest video from the British producer right now.

Wilkinson has made a huge impact on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with new single 'Afterglow'.

The track follows on from 'Heartbeat' and also features vocals from Becky Hill.

The song is available to download now and is taken from forthcoming debut album 'Lazers Not Included'.

The album is released on 28th October and also features tracks such as 'Heatwave' with K. Flay and 'Let Me Be Free' with 'Detour City'.



Watch the official video for 'Afterglow' below: