2011's 'We No Speak Americano'?

Could this be the big summer song of 2011 from German house duo, Milk & Sugar?

Last summer the surprise hit that just wouldn't go away was Yolanda Be Cool & D Cup's 'We No Speak Americano'. Yolanda topped the Big Top 40 after you all heard it on your summer hols, came home and downloaded it. The same could happen with Milk & Sugar's 'Hey (Nah Nah Nah)' as the song has already gone top 10 in Germany, Holland, Belgium and Spain.

Have a listen to 'Hey (Nah Nah Nah)' and let us know what you think below...