Watch: Kim Kardashian Persuades Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her At Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party

28 June 2018, 12:13

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to finally have made up after Kim publicly bashed Tristan for cheating on her pregnant sister and got blocked HARD by the basketball player...

Kim Kardashian West did not hold back when it emerged her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian had been cheated on with various women by basketball player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, calling it "so f***ed up" during an appearance on Ellen, which saw her get brutally blocked by Khloe's beau.

Experts Have Worked Out How Much Each Kardashian Would Earn If They Weren't Famous

But, as the Kardashian famalam put on a lavish birthday bash for Khloe, who just turned 34, it seems all has been forgiven and almost forgotten as Kim jokingly pleads with Tristan to unblock her, as Khloe stands in the background nodding hopefully.

On Kim's Instagram story, she jokes with Tristan, who pulls up her page and presses 'unblock' in front of the camera, before he shadily reveals he also blocked Khloe's two BFFs Malika and Khadija Haqq who were also at the party!

The Kardashians are professionals in putting drama behind them, and we're so glad to see Koko is able to put what happened behind her, and relieved the beef between shade queen Kim and Tristan has been made up, who knows who could be next, Rob and Chy? Somehow we think not.

