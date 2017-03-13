The 11 BEST Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [March 2017]

You see that? Yep, it's sunshine - which means it's ALMOST summer!

The coldest month of the year is behind us, it's almost time to put away that winter coat for another year and it's FINALLY daylight when you leave work!

Yes, Spring has finally sprung and it's time to ramp up the tempo with some seriously hot remixes!

We've scoured the Internet for some epic remixes of our playlist hits - and it'll have you in the mood to book a holiday with the squad in no time - did someone say "Ibiza"?

Ed Sheeran - 'Galway Girl' [Sampras Remix]

Ed Sheeran - 'Barcelona' [Vanity X Kevin Peels Remix]

Katy Perry - 'Chained To The Rhythm' [Kue Remix]

Kygo X Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me' [Ray Rhodes Remix]

Lorde - 'Green Light' [U-GO-BOY Remix]

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs' [Craig Welsh Remix]

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos - 'Slide' [Dujak Remix]

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - 'Something Just Like This' [AlphaLove Remix]

Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay' [Craig Vanity vs. Jaxx & Vega Remix]

Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki - 'Just Hold On' [DVBBS Remix]

Dua Lipa - 'Be The One' [Dillistone Remix]