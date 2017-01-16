The Latest News for Greater Manchester

House Destroyed In Blackley

At least five people have been injured, two seriously, following an explosion at a house in Blackley

Fire crews are still at the scene on Cecil Road as it's not known yet what caused it.

Crews are using dogs to make sure nobody is trapped inside.

***

Hundreds Mourn Oldham Cousins

A funeral's been held for two cousins, aged 11 and 12, who died in a hit and run crash in Oldham on New Year's Eve.

Zaneta Krokova and Helina Kotlarova's white coffins were on carriages pulled by white hourses with pink feather headdresses.

***

Bennell Pleads Not Guilty

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight historical child sex abuse offences.

They date back to the 1980s when he was at Crewe Alexandra.

***

Police re-investigate Lancashire Murder

Police searching for a missing woman have launched a murder investigation.

44 year old Victoria Cherry hasn't been seen since last October.

Detectives searched a house on Torronto Street in Bolton today and have arrested a 43 year old man.