QUIZ: Match The Classic Quote To The TOWIE Cast Member

Promoted by ITVBe

Do you know your Gemma Collins from your Bobby Norris? Can you sniff a Joey Essex quote out from a mile away? Then you should be getting 100% on our TOWIE quiz!

TOWIE is one of those addictive shows that we can't seem to get enough of. Even though it's been gracing our screens for the last 8 years, we still HAVE to catch every single episode to see what's going on in the lives of our fave Essex residents.

So if, like us, you're a TOWIE addict, you should be able to match these quotes from the show to the people who said them, right?

> Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Haters Who Criticised Her Surgery & Is Planning To Have MORE



Well this is your chance to cement your status as a TOWIE legend, so don't let yourself down and absolutely smash it mate!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the moment Joey Essex swore live on TV...