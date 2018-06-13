Twycross Zoo Open New £35million Chimpanzee Enclosure

13 June 2018, 17:09

Chimp Twycross

Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire have unveiled their new £35 million habitat for their chimpanzees.

The team at the zoo say the new enclosure has been purposely designed to replicate the wild environment, with both indoor and outdoor spaces for the chimpanzees to roam and explore.

 

Chimp Eden Twycross

CEO Sharon Redrobe told Capital the project has been 5 years in the making and scientifically proven to give them a environment that mimics the wild.

She says the females were the bravest in trying out their new home.

Twycross Zoo is home to one of the largest primate collections in Europe and the only place in the UK, and one of four worldwide, where visitors can see all four types of Great Ape (gorilla, orang utan, chimpanzee and bonobo) as well as a wide collection of gibbons.

Zookeeper Vicky Kirkman told Capital the chimps have been loving the new space and the team had been looking forward to seeing them in their new home for months.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande Troye Sivan Dance To This Single Art

Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Lyrics Have Got Fans Hot Under The Collar
Love Island 2018

All The Love Island 2018 Contestant's Social Media Accounts: Instagram, Twitter And Snapchat
Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande Are Having A Hilariously Public Divorce On Twitter
Queer Eye Capital

'Queer Eye Karaoke' - The Fab Five Sing Their Way Through Iconic Pop Hits
Jason Derulo - 'Colours'

Jason Derulo's 'Colours' Lyrics For The FIFA World Cup 2018 Are The Empowering Message You Needed Today