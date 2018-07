Man Jailed For Raping Leicestershire Woman

A 42 year old man who raped a woman from Leicestershire over a 7 year period's been jailed for 16 years.

Lee Buff from Skegness was often high on drugs when he assaulted his victim between 1997 and 2004.

Police describe him as a violent and intimidating man and called his actions sickening.

He was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court and has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.