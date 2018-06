Man Jailed For Helping To Con Vulnerable Leicester Man

A man's been jailed for the part he played in conning a vulnerable man from Leicester out of his life savings

35 year old Arshad Hussain from Leeds will spend over 3 years behind bars

The victim was initially targeted by bogus workmen - who persuaded him to have his gutters cleaned

He also got out a £25,000 bank loan to pay the fruadsters.