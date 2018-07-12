Man Charged After Nottingham City Pub Attack

Police in Nottingham have charged a 25 year old man after after an attack at a city pub which left a man with serious injuries.

It happened on Tuesday (10th July) afternoon at the Waterfront Pub.

Officers were called after reports of an argument where a man had been hit in the neck with a glass.

Paul Campbell of Westmore Close in Mapperley was charged with two counts of malicious wounding with intent and has been remanded in custody.

The victim was taken to the Queens Medical Centre for treatment and a 19 year old woman also suffered minor injuries.