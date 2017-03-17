Man, 23, Charged Over Derby Sex Attacks

17 March 2017, 07:34

SEX ATTACK SUP 17

Detectives have charged a man with seven sexual crimes in Spondon and Darley Abbey.

The 23-year-old from Chaddesden has been charged with seven sexual offences against three victims; two in Spondon and one in Darley Abbey.

The charge comes after an appeal on Monday where officers set up a dedicated phone line getting more than 108 pieces of information.

A fourth sex assault, reported to have happened in Stoney Lane in Spondon in February, is still being investigated.

The man, who hasn't been named, is due in court today.

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video

Ed Sheeran

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Keith Lemon & Craig David

Keith Lemon Wants Craig David To Appear On Celebrity Juice To Publicly End Their 13 Year Feud
Selena Gomez for Vogue

"I Was Depressed" - Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Battle With Mental Health & Why She Admitted Herself Into Rehab
Kendall Jenner

Not Again! Kendall Jenner’s House Has Been Burgled And They Stole A FORTUNE

Emma Watson US Premiere Beauty & The Beast

Fans Have Hit Back At Hackers After Emma Watson's Personal Photos Were Leaked Online

Harry Styles Dunkirk PG-13 Rating Asset

Harry Styles' Dunkirk Is Rated PG-13, Meaning Loads Of Directioners Won't Actually Be Able To Watch It

One Direction