Man, 23, Charged Over Derby Sex Attacks

Detectives have charged a man with seven sexual crimes in Spondon and Darley Abbey.

The 23-year-old from Chaddesden has been charged with seven sexual offences against three victims; two in Spondon and one in Darley Abbey.

The charge comes after an appeal on Monday where officers set up a dedicated phone line getting more than 108 pieces of information.

A fourth sex assault, reported to have happened in Stoney Lane in Spondon in February, is still being investigated.

The man, who hasn't been named, is due in court today.