Leicester Man Jailed For Child Grooming

A 22 year old man from Leicester who posed as a teenage girl online to groom over 20 children has been jailed for over four years

Henri Michael Pinney of Wynfield Road groomed his victims to take and send indecent pictures of themselves.

Police say they are continuing to investigate as they believe he has abused many more victims.

He's also been issued with a sexual harm prevention order for life.