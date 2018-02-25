Leicester Explosion: Latest

21.45

Statement from Leicestershire Police:

Emergency services are dealing with a building fire in Leicester following a report of an explosion.

The report was made just after 7pm this evening (Sunday 25 February) and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.

Businesses and homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated and those affected have been taken to Hinckley Road police station as a temporary measure.

Two people have been taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries and three people have been admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

We would ask that the media and public do not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.

Electricity supply has been cut off for a number of properties in the Hinckley Road area while emergency services deal with the incident.

Anyone concerned about family members are asked to contact 101.

21:20

#Leicester incident update. We have taken four patients to the Leicester Royal Infirmary at this stage @Leic_hospital Ambulance crews, our HART and @EMICS Drs remain on scene. — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 25, 2018





21.00

20.45

Our service is particularly busy in Leicester at the moment. People with illness or injury that is not life threatening or urgent should visit an urgent care/walk in centre (appointments not necessary) or visit https://t.co/J2NCepn3So for details of other NHS care local to you — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 25, 2018

20.10

We're on scene at incident in Leic with our ambulance crews, HART https://t.co/M9NRMHyKHj and @EMICS999 Drs. Follow @leicspolice for updates — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 25, 2018

19.30