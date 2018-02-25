Leicester Explosion: Latest

25 February 2018, 20:45

Explosion Leicester

The latest updates on the explosion in Leicester.

21.45

Statement from Leicestershire Police:

Emergency services are dealing with a building fire in Leicester following a report of an explosion.

The report was made just after 7pm this evening (Sunday 25 February) and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.

Businesses and homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated and those affected have been taken to Hinckley Road police station as a temporary measure.

Two people have been taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries and three people have been admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. 

We would ask that the media and public do not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.

Electricity supply has been cut off for a number of properties in the Hinckley Road area while emergency services deal with the incident.

Anyone concerned about family members are asked to contact 101.

21:20


21.00 

 

20.45

20.10

 

19.30

