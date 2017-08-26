Latest: Eight Dead After Nottingham Minibus Crashes On M1

The latest on a minibus crash on the M1 which has left eight people dead. Police say it was travelling from Nottingham.

Here's what we know so far:

14:43pm

The two lorry drivers arrested are a 53-year-old from Stoke on Trent and a 31-year-old from Worcestershire

14:39pm

Police say the two men arrested after the crash were the two lorry drivers. Both have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. One has been arrested on suspicion of being over the drink drive limit.

14:00pm

Police confirm all those who died were in the minibus and one child is among the injured taken to hospital.

All of the deceased were travelling in the minibus. The four taken to hospital were also travelling in the minibus of whom one is a child. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017

13.46pm

#M1 S/B between J15 and 14 now is fully open following a serious @tvprp incident, Please have a safe onward journey. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JdNVLGHt4s — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) August 26, 2017

12:26pm

Update from Thames Valley Police: Emergency services remain at the scene of a fatal collision on the M1, near to Newport Pagnell.

Eight people have sadly now been confirmed deceased and four people have been taken to hospital following the collision, which took place shortly before 3.15am this morning (26/8).

The collision, which took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14, involved two lorries and a minibus which were travelling in the same direction. It’s believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene. The southbound carriageway between J15 and J14 is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for a period of time.

Further updates will be issued once they are available.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene and road closures remain in place. We are aware there are a number of large scale events taking place this weekend and this closure is likely to have a significant impact on traffic disruption, so please allow extra time for your journeys.

“Our thoughts are very much with the families of those involved in this morning’s collision, and we are currently working to locate and inform their next of kins.

“I would continue appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.”





10:23am

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

9:55am

Several fatalities following three-vehicle RTC on #M1 early today. Full update from @ThamesVP here: https://t.co/suX4AgRqms — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) August 26, 2017

9:50am

The collision involved 2 lorries&minibus, which were travelling in the same direction. Believed minibus had travelled frm Nottingham area. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017

9.22am

Thames Valley Police is currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M1, near to Newport Pagnell.

Officers were called to a report of a three vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14, shortly before 3.15am this morning (26/8). The collision involved two lorries and a minibus, which were travelling in the same direction. It’s believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area. Several people have died and four people have been taken to hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene. The southbound carriageway between J15 and J14 is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for a significant amount of time. Further updates will be issued once they are available. Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “Emergency services are currently on the scene responding to this collision and road closures are in place. We would ask all motorists to please avoid the area, use alternative routes and await further updates before attempting to travel on this route. We appreciate motorists’ patience while we deal with this serious incident. “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.”

6:47am

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M1, following a serious collision near to Newport Pagnell J15-14 s/bound (1/3) — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017

4:30am