Attacks On NHS Staff Increase

9 January 2017, 06:23

NHS

Capital's learnt four hospital or ambulance staff are attacked each day on average in the East Midlands.

Figures show assaults have increased 8 per cent in two years.

There are calls for tougher punishments, and acknowledgement, of assaults on NHS workers as a specific offence.

Lee Gorley's an A&E charge nurse in Leicester.

There've been more than 3,000 attacks across the the East Midlands since 2014.

Lee wants MPs to back tougher punishments for those who attack NHS workers.

Specific Training

Safety bosses in hospitals say it's now likely NHS staff will encounter violent and verbal abuse at work at some points during their career.

Nick Howlett's in charge of safety at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

He's told Capital they train staff to help each other deal with problems.

