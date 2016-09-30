8 Times Fans Have Screamed Along To Their Fav Pop Star And Been Total #CrowdGoals!

To celebrate Global's Make Some Noise we've taken a look at some of the ultimate CrowdGoals moments from the last few years. Grab your hairbrush and get ready to scream along!

1. 5SOS - Amnesia

This song was just made for scream-crying to.

2. Little Mix - Wings

It was pretty hard to choose which Little Mix clip to go with tbh - these girls know how to get a crowd going!

3. Shawn Mendes - Life Of The Party

Recently filmed in Madison Square Gardens, you can barely even hear Shawn!

4. Troye Sivan - Happy Little Pill

Fingers in your ears people - these lot are screamers!

5. One Direction - Little Things

Sorry but how cute is it when Niall has to momentarily stop because he's smiling at the crowd so much?

6. Taylor Swift - Sparks Fly

Taylor may as well go home tbh - these fans have got it DOWN.

7. The Vamps - Last Night

The moment Brad steps back to reveal the crowd tho...

8. Selena Gomez - Who Says

This is probably our fav of the lot - poor Selena is SO overcome with emotion from her fans it's adorable.