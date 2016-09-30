8 Times Fans Have Screamed Along To Their Fav Pop Star And Been Total #CrowdGoals!

Now Playing
Crybaby Paloma Faith Download 'Crybaby' on iTunes
30 September 2016, 15:28
To celebrate Global's Make Some Noise we've taken a look at some of the ultimate CrowdGoals moments from the last few years. Grab your hairbrush and get ready to scream along!
This song was just made for scream-crying to.
5sos pic.twitter.com/zirFeFhmvx— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 29, 2016
Little Mix pic.twitter.com/limFd0ti87— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 29, 2016
This is insane @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/mFTEOmDj0E— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 17, 2016
Troye Sivan pic.twitter.com/RDs1zhduf9— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 16, 2016
Sorry but how cute is it when Niall has to momentarily stop because he's smiling at the crowd so much?
Niall Horan pic.twitter.com/1p8Tr1LtX3— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 9, 2016
Taylor may as well go home tbh - these fans have got it DOWN.
Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/3Ig7QukFti— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 9, 2016
The moment Brad steps back to reveal the crowd tho...
The Vamps pic.twitter.com/YWZsrBYfXo— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) September 6, 2016
This is probably our fav of the lot - poor Selena is SO overcome with emotion from her fans it's adorable.
Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/CR9LazddhP— Crowd Goals (@crowdgoals) August 27, 2016