WATCH: 5AM Throwing Shapes At An All-Deaf Dance Class Will Give You ALL The Good Vibes

Warning: This video will make you want to attend a dance class pronto.

5AM are top class performers. There's no doubt about that. However they were given a run for their money when they joined up with London's Deafinitely Theatre, a dance studio run exclusively for deaf people, for a special Make Some Noise class.

With the help of Jimmy Hill and JJ (bless them) the boys joined a class to see exactly how a class goes down...

In order to raise money for those who don't get heard, all you need to do is text "5AM" to 70766 and you'll be donating £5 to an extremely worthy cause!

Deafinitely Theatre is the UK’s leading deaf theatre company, producing bilingual theatre in British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, and training a new generation of deaf actors, writers and audiences.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise and remember f you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Full Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com

