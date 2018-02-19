West Mids Teen Caught Up In Florida School Shooting Speaks To Capital

19 February 2018, 06:09

Parkland Florida school shooting tribute vigil nev

17 pupils and teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire at the high school in Parkand

17 year-old Lewis Mizen, who is originally from Coventry, told Capital he hid in a closet with 20 classmates for over an hour while the gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

 

19 year-old expelled student Nikolas Cruz was arrested around an hour after the attack on Valentine's Day, and has since confessed to the shooting.

Lewis told us a change to gun law in the States needs to happen.

 

Lewis told Capital he wants to go back to school and live his life, because he doesn't want "terrorism of any kind to win".

He's among students at the school in Parkland, and across the entire United States who have been campaigning for a change to gun laws ever since the attack.

 

Today, 17 Washington students plan to do a 'lie-in' next to the White House to advocate for tougher gun laws.

Students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Music News

See more Music News

Hailee Steinfeld Niall Horan

Fans Think Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating After They Were Spotted Together In Vegas

Beyonce

Beyoncé’s 'New Song ‘Hold My Beer’ Is Already The Bop Of 2018

Beyoncé

Brooklyn Beckham As Spice Girls Photographer

Randomly, Brooklyn Beckham’s About To Make The Most Money From The Spice Girls Reunion

Brits watch 2018

BRIT Awards 2018 - How To Watch, Listen & Keep Up With The Show Live!

BRITs 2018

Liam Payne Capital breakfast

WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals He And Cheryl Don’t See Eye To Eye… On Bear & Football!