West Midlands Restaurants Raided Over Modern Slavery Claims Hit Back

30 August 2017, 16:13

Ming Moon Slavery Raid Wolverhampton West Midlands

Two Chinese restaurants in the West Midlands have held a press conference, to tell their side of the story after their premises were raided earlier this month.

On the 22nd of August, 20 people were taken away by officers from West Midlands from the Wing Wah in Coventry, the Ming Moon in Wolverhampton and an address in Handsworth.

A man and a woman from Slovakia, suspected of providing staff through a recruitment consultancy were arrested at the time and have been bailed.

Today, solicitor Ian Henery who is representing the owners of Wing Wah and Ming Moon held a media briefing to voice their side of this.

We're told once the 20 people taken away by police were questioned, officers provided them with a minibus service to get back to their respective restaurants and homes.

Solicitor Harvey said he doesn't criticise the police carrying out the raids as they were based on intelligence given to them. But he and the owners and workers of the restauarants voiced concern over the manner in which the raids were carried out.

Louse Sarah Cooke is a cleaner and waitress at Ming Moon in Wolverhampton and says she came into work to find it a mess.

 

We put these claims to West Midlands Police who said:

"Our investigation is on-going. Two people remain on police bail pending further enquiries. 

"At the time, everyone who was found on the premises was safeguarded and offered support and we continue to work with partner agencies to offer support."

Trending On Capital FM

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Being Sued After A Stagehand Had Her Toe Amputated Following A 2014 Tour Accident

Katy Perry

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Niall Horan 2017 Live

Niall Horan Sung A 1D Classic At His Dublin Gig & The Crowd Went Full #Directioner

Bronn versus Cersei Game of Thrones Asset

There's A Reason Why You'll Never See GoT's Bronn And Cersei In The Same Scene, And It's Juicy AF!
Kendall Kylie Jenner Chola

Uh Oh! Kendall & Kylie Jenner Are Now Embroiled In ANOTHER Cultural Appropriation Scandal

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby's Forced To Deny Being Banned From Discussing Ex Gaz Beadle To Save Her Relationship
Ed Sheeran Rita Ora Acoustic Your Song

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Rita Ora Join Forces To Sing A Stunning Acoustic Version Of 'Your Song'

Rita Ora