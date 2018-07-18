Teens Trespassing Tracks In Birmingham On Rise

The story of a teenager from the West Midlands is featured in new campaign by Network Rail

A poll of young people has found more a quarter admit to behaving in a life-threatening manner on Britain's railways.

The number taking risks on them is up 80% in five years.

In the last year in Birmingham, 113 children/youths have been caught trespassing on tracks - in 2016/17 that number was 90.

The research is from NetworkRail, which is launching a new campaign to cut down on such behaviour.

Tom Hubbard from Rugby was 16 when he suffered suffered third-degree burns across 57% of his body when he had electric shocks on a trainline.