Teen Charged After Wolverhampton Claw Hammer Attack

It happened in the city on Thursday

Police have charged a 17 year-old with attempted murder, after a teenager was left critically injured in a claw hammer attack in Wolverhampton.

Officers believe it happened after an argument in Bilston Street on Thursday (12th).

A second 17 year-old has been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones from the Force’s CID said he is still appealing for people to come forward with information.



He added: “We understand there was an argument that ended with a man being attacked. He sustained serious head injuries and underwent emergency surgery on Thursday but remains in a critical condition.



“Our officers have been able to secure vital evidence and witness accounts. At present we understand this was a targeted attack, but believe there are more people that have information about what happened and why."