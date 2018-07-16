Teen Charged After Wolverhampton Claw Hammer Attack

16 July 2018, 06:09

Police arrest

It happened in the city on Thursday

Police have charged a 17 year-old with attempted murder, after a teenager was left critically injured in a claw hammer attack in Wolverhampton.

Officers believe it happened after an argument in Bilston Street on Thursday (12th).

A second 17 year-old has been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones from the Force’s CID said he is still appealing for people to come forward with information.
 
He added: “We understand there was an argument that ended with a man being attacked. He sustained serious head injuries and underwent emergency surgery on Thursday but remains in a critical condition.
 
“Our officers have been able to secure vital evidence and witness accounts. At present we understand this was a targeted attack, but believe there are more people that have information about what happened and why."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Harry Styles LGBTQ+ Asset

WATCH: Harry Styles Closes His Last Show By Saying "We're All A Little Bit Gay"
Capital In Ibiza 2018 With Paypal

Capital In Ibiza: We're Off On Holiday And We're Bringing YOU With Us!
Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens

Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens Are "Only Friends" Following Dating Rumours
Selena Gomez Zombie Movie Asset

Selena Gomez Is Filming A Zombie Horror Film: Kill The Head

Samira Mighty Frankie Foster Love Island

Fans Think Love Island Bosses Weren’t Showing Samira & Frankie’s Scenes On Purpose