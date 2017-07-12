Summer Road Closures At Spaghetti Junction

12 July 2017, 15:18

Highways England are continuing a concrete repair and resurfacing scheme at Spaghetti Junction during summer 2017.

Traffic management will be in place during the works, including 7 full weekend closures of junction 6 of the M6, entry and exit slip roads slip roads and the A38(M) into and out of Birmingham. This work will start on July 14th.

Highways England say the M6 itself will remain fully open throughout all the works this summer.

Preliminary works:

  • Wednesday 12th July – overnight (8pm to 6am) closure of A38(M) into city

On 13 July: (Until 4th September)

  • The Gravelly Hill approach to the A38(M) will be closed
  • Gravelly Hill closed into city from Six Ways to the A38(M) (access to frontages only), diversions will be in place.
  • The Tyburn Road approach to the A38(M) will be closed, Tyburn Road itself will remain open.
  • Overnight (8pm to 6am) closure of A38(M) into city

Daytimes from 14 July:

  • The tidal flow lane on the A38(M) (controlled by electronic overhead signs) will be closed.
  • Narrow lanes on A38(M) with a 30mph speed limit for safety reasons.
  • Park Circus on slip will remain open.
  • Salford Circus will remain open.

Weekend closures:

  • The A38(M) Aston Expressway will be closed for 7 consecutive weekends (from 8pm Fridays to 6am Mondays) during these closures it will not be possible to get on or off the M6 at junction 6.
  • The first weekend closure will begin on Friday 14 July and the last one is due to end on Monday 28 August.
  • No traffic will be able to access the Expressway to either enter or leave Birmingham during these closures

