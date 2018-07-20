Mum Reunited With Baby In Hospital After Acocks Green Carjacking

The 4 week old was still in the car when it was carjacked yesterday afternoon

Police are still looking for two men who hijacked a car in Acocks Green on Thursday (19th) afternoon.

Clare O'Neill was injured when they stole her Audi A3 with her 4 week-old daughter still inside.

She arrived home in Marie Drive just after 4pm when they demanded the keys to her car. As she frantically tried to get her daughter out of the vehicle, the thieves drove off leaving her injured.

Baby Eliza was found by an ambulance crew at a health centre in Small Heath 45 minutes later, still in her car seat and blissfully unaware of the drama she had been involved in.

She was reunited with her mother a short time later in hospital, where Clare is recovering from her injuries.

Detective Inspector Jim Munro, from force CID, said: "This incident has shocked the whole of our force area and we will leave no stone unturned in our search for the offenders

"We have a team of officers trawling through CCTV and speaking to residents in Marie Drive, as well as fast-tracking forensic analysis of the baby seat.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen the grey Audi A3 S-line with registration number BJ66 YLV since yesterday afternoon to contact us.

"We are delighted that mother and baby have been re-united and we wish Clare a speedy recovery."